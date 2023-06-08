The Big Ten unveiled the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten Football scheduling model, as well as home and away opponents. With the additions of UCLA and USC into the conference, 2024 will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format. "The big thing was preserving some of the matchups that are important to Big Ten fans and members institutions," Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said on BTN. "The second important thing is being able to see more opponents more frequently, just having that rotation." The 2024 Big Ten football season will also debut the Flex Protect Plus model, which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents.

USC and UCLA join the Big Ten

Illinois is set to travel to USC in 2024. The last matchup versus the Trojans was in the 2007 Rose Bowl. The last regular season matchups between Illinois and USC was in 1996 in Champaign with the Trojans prevailing in a lopsided contest 55-3. The Illini will host UCLA in 2025, the first meeting between the two teams since the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco. The Fighting Illini were led to a 20-14 win by interim coach Vic Koenning. The last regular season matchup was won by UCLA 35-17 in 2004 in Champaign.

Divisions scrapped

As expected, divisions are now in the past. The Big Ten Conference first implemented the East and West divisions back in 2014. Since then, every conference champion has come from the east. It was separated in the "Leaders" and "Legend" divisions from 2011-13. The Big Ten is the final “Power Five” conference to make the decision to void divisions. The Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 have already implemented a format where the teams with the best two conference records compete in the championship game. The SEC will do so in 2024 when Texas and Oklahoma become league members.

Rotating opponents

Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period. ILLINOIS’ 2024 BIG TEN OPPONENTS- HOME: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, and Purdue- AWAY: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, and USCI LLINOIS’ 2025 BIG TEN OPPONENTS- HOME: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, and UCLA- AWAY: Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin

Annual protected matchups

Conference schedules will include 11 protected matchups that will continue to be played annually and feature a combination of historic and geographic rivalries, as well as trophy games. Illinois has annual protected matchups against Northwestern and Purdue. The first meeting in the Illinois vs. Northwestern rivalry was in 1892. The two teams play for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. The teams began competing for the prize in 2009, replacing the Sweet Sioux Tomahawk, which was used from 1945 to 2008. Illinois leads the all-time series 57–54–5. Illinois and Purdue first hooked up in 1890, with the Boilermakers leading the all-time series 47–45–6. The Cannon trophy is presented to the winner of the game, a tradition that began in 1905. Other protected games: Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, and UCLA-USC. The other two-play opponents for each member institution will change every two years.

Top two teams play for championship