CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday the conference's football matchups for the next five years (2024-28), as first reported on Big Ten Network. The 2024 season will be the Big Ten's first with 18 teams and no divisional format.

Next season, Illinois will host Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Purdue at Memorial Stadium and make visits to Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, and Rutgers. Dates for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

The new lineup of opponents replaces the format previously announced in June and is adjusted for the addition of Oregon and Washington to the conference. Illinois will no longer play USC, Iowa, Ohio State, or Maryland in 2024 as previously announced.

With the Big Ten's new Flex Protect XVIII model, Illinois will play all Big Ten opponents at least twice, once home and once away, over a five-year period. The Fighting Illini have two protected matchups that are played every year – Northwestern and Purdue – that are part of 12 overall protected games within the Big Ten.