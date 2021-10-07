 OrangeandBlueNews - FRIDAY FORECAST: Illinois vs. Wisconsin
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 22:23:12 -0500') }} football Edit

FRIDAY FORECAST: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | GAME NOTES

It's Homecoming week, as Illinois welcomes Wisconsin to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN

Orange and Blue News breaks down players to watch and makes our prediction.

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI30.

MORE: Keys to the game | Behind enemy lines

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}