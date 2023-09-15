News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Friday forecast: Illinois vs. No. 7 Penn State

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois returns home on Saturday to host No. 7 Penn State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Memorial Stadium on Fox.

The Illini are off to a 1-1 start after a 30-28 win over reigning MAC champion Toledo, followed by a 34-23 loss at Kansas last Friday night.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.

*****

ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: Behind enemy lines | Keys to the game

MORE: Illini go back to the drawing board as Penn State visits

*****

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (1-1) vs. #7 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (2-0)

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 // 11 a.m. CT // FOX

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | FOX » Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network

» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (121/195), SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.

NATIONAL RADIO | ESPN

» Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), and Mike Peasley (reporter)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}