Friday forecast: Illinois vs. No. 7 Penn State
Illinois returns home on Saturday to host No. 7 Penn State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Memorial Stadium on Fox.
The Illini are off to a 1-1 start after a 30-28 win over reigning MAC champion Toledo, followed by a 34-23 loss at Kansas last Friday night.
Orange and Blue New previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.
*****
ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS
RELATED: Behind enemy lines | Keys to the game
MORE: Illini go back to the drawing board as Penn State visits
*****
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (1-1) vs. #7 PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (2-0)
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 // 11 a.m. CT // FOX
Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium
TV | FOX » Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network
» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (121/195), SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.
NATIONAL RADIO | ESPN
» Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), and Mike Peasley (reporter)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news