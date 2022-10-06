Friday Forecast: Illinois hosts Hawkeyes under the lights
Illinois (4-1, 1-1) returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to open a two-game home stand, taking on Iowa (3-2, 1-1) under the lights at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Orange and Blue News previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.
LINKS: ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS
RELATED: KEYS TO THE GAME | BEHIND ENEMY LINES
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (4-1, 1-1) vs. IOWA HAWKEYES (3-2, 1-1)
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 // 6:30 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network
Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium
TV | BIG TEN NETWORK » Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), and Elise Menaker (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM, SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news