Freshman Luke Goode breaks out in win over Spartans
About an hour after the No. 24 Illinois’ 56-55 victory over No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday, Illini freshman Luke Goode sat quietly with his eyes wide open a smile creeping across his face as fifth-year senior and team leader Trent Frazier spoke.
Frazier was speaking about what Goode has brought to the Illinois program in his first season with the program and said, “He comes to practice every day competing at a high level.”
On Tuesday night, Goode played the best game of his young Illini career. The Homestead, Ind., native had a career-high 28 minutes and nine points on a trio of triples and with three rebounds and an assist to Alfonso Plummer to stop a 4-0 Michigan State run.
Goode’s defense on Joey Hauer and Malik Hall, a pair of Spartan veterans, was superb all night, and it all ended in a bow with a team-high plus-12 in the plus-minus.
It was the first time that Goode had played more than 10 minutes in a game since Dec. 18 when Illinois pounded St. Francis (Pa.) and had recorded just one basket since the Illini’s beatdown of St. Francis.
“It’s obviously pretty tough to be in this situation but it’s something you kind of embrace and it’s something I really enjoy because I know I can make a difference for the team,” Goode said. “When opportunities come up like this, it’s something I consider I worked hard for and I’m glad I got it.”
Over the last month, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has said that he thinks Goode has been deserving of more playing time. But the Illini’s head coach just couldn’t find the right moment to get Goode more minutes as Big Ten play has hit the dog days of January.
“He shoots it every day and he works,” Underwood said. “The hardest thing for freshmen is to understand that when you go to practice, most days you’re helping your team. you’re not helping your own game and you have to do that. Luke’s that guy who gets extra work every single day. He gets an extra lift every single day. He shoots a million balls. He’s on the scout team. He doesn’t run our plays a lot usually. He’s running what the opponent does. yet, he’s cerebral.”
Illinois’ opponent on Tuesday night, Michigan State, recruited Goode really hard out of high school. The Spartans were one of the programs that Goode seriously considered signing with as a senior in high school. Maybe that was extra motivation for Goode to have his coming out party. Maybe it wasn’t. But Spartans head coach Tom Izzo noticed the Illini freshman.
“I think Luke’s a hell of a kid,” Izzo said. “He comes from a great family. He does a great job with his body. I think they’ve done a great job here with his body. He made those two shots. It’s not like he’s been shooting the lights out. I give him credit. I thought he did a nice job. I thought he played as physical as he could. … I’m a big Luke Goode fan.”
Goode spoke about the change in his physical appearance after the game too. It’s something that he has taken pride in since moving to Urbana-Champaign last summer. A year ago at this time, Goode had a wiry frame. Now, his biceps bulge from his upper arm and his shoulders have broadened because of his work with Adam Fletcher.
“Something that I’ve tried to do is work extra with Coach Fletcher, staying in the weight room, do a little extra workout, stuff like that,” Goode said. “So I can be ready when my time comes. It’s obviously pretty tough to be in the situation (of not playing much), but it’s something that you kind of embrace. It’s something that I really, really enjoy because I know that I can make a difference for the team. So, when opportunities come up like this is something that I can see that I’ve worked hard for.”
The extra work that Goode has put in with Fletcher came in clutch in the waning seconds of the game. With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker’s game-tying mid-range jumper bounced off the rim. Who raced, fought and grabbed the rebound? It was Goode who safely passed the ball to Frazier who eventually went to the free-throw line with a chance to ice the game.
Frazier missed the front end of a one-and-one, which kept Michigan State alive before Malik Hall split a pair of free throws with 0.2 seconds left on the clock to clinch the game for the Illini. A win that moved them into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
“I get goosebumps after moments like that,” Goode said. “Just being able to experience that with the teammate and all the guys that we work hard every day with was special.”
