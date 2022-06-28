Four talking points for AD Josh Whitman at yearly roundtable

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman is hosting his annual media roundtable on Tuesday to provide journalist that cover Illinois Fighting Illini athletics an opportunity to listen to Whitman speak about the issues most pressing towards Illinois sports before asking further questions. This year, Whitman will have the ability to discuss – with a better understanding than last year – the major changes facing college athletics, including the implementation and expansion of name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes, the transfer portal and the future structure of college football and its relationship with the NCAA. Whitman will also likely reflect on the financial standing of the athletic department and, which will provide further insight to how Illinois has moved forward with the passing of COVID-19 restrictions in the last year. Orange and Blue News’ Alec Busse highlights things that he is looking forward to hearing Whitman discuss at his media roundtable.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman watches before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Name, image, likeness The one-year anniversary of the implementation of name, image and likeness is July 1, and while still has produced countless questions about the future of college sports and what the future looks like for student-athletes at Illinois looks like. It will be interesting to hear what Whitman’s perspective is on NIL collectives – funds that are supported by wealthy boosters to athletic departments to funnel funds towards student-athletes, recruits, and transfers. Of course, NIL can’t be used as an inducement during recruitments, per NCAA legislation. But it will be interesting to hear what Whitman has to say about how Illini athletes are doing in name, image, and likeness. Of course, Kofi Cockburn did quite well this past year for the men’s basketball program while averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game last year while leading the Illini to a share of the Big Ten regular season championship. But how are the rest of the Illini’s student-athletes doing when it comes to NIL? Are women athletes getting a quality opportunity in the Champaign community with local businesses and what other opportunities are they exploring? Are athletes who compete in nonrevenue and Olympic sports able to capitalize on various opportunities? A couple of baseball players – outfielders Cam McDonald and Danny Doligale and infielders Brandon Comia, Kellen Sarver and Brody Harding – had a NIL deal that allowed them to sell personally branded apparel, mostly t-shirts to fans of Dan Hartleb’s baseball program. A few wrestlers had a NIL deal with a Mexican restaurant just a few blocks off campus that required them to promote the restaurant before the IHSA wrestling championships were held in Champaign. How Illinois athletics and Whitman plan to help set Illini athletics ahead of their competition in NIL will be an intriguing thing to hear. Whitman is obviously more knowledgeable than most are when it comes to the NIL world. Hearing his plan for the future of NIL and Illinois athletics – and how Illini Guardians, Illinois’ collective – can help student-athletes financially could be fascinating.

The transfer portal There are people who love the transfer portal and there are people who think restrictions need to be placed on the transfer portal. Whitman, who has previously shared that he is a proponent of some restrictions, will likely go further into detail about the transfer portal and how he thinks a happy medium can be found for both schools and athletes when it comes to transferring opportunities. One idea that has been tossed around in various circles is the idea of creating certain windows within the calendar year that athletes would be allowed to transfer. Currently, athletes are able to enter the transfer portal whenever they want to. This has made it difficult for college coaches to manage a roster and it has made it difficult for athletes to meet the necessary graduation requirements in some cases. To prevent this, there’s a possibility that athletes could be restricted from entering the transfer portal during their season or at other times during the calendar year, of course, exceptions could be made in the case of waivers being passed. This would keep athletes on rosters for the duration of a season, and because athletes can’t compete for more than one school during a given season this doesn’t prevent players from being able to play at their next destination. Whitman is often well versed in his thoughts and his deep thoughts can often lead to compelling ideas that help move the conversation forward in regards to the transfer portal.

The future of college football The future of college football is in a precarious space in several different areas. First, what is going to happen to the College Football Playoff when the current four-team model contract expires in 2026. There was a movement to towards a 12-team model last summer, but that ultimately didn’t lead to any changes due to stubbornness from conference commissioners and the chancellors and presidents away from the SEC, Big 12 and Notre Dame. Finding where Illinois stands on what the future of the College Football Playoff is, could be telling about how Whitman feels about other issues related to football. If he’s in favor of expanding to 12 teams – which he probably should be because it gives his program the best chance to make the playoff – it could point to him being more aligned with the idea of football breaking away from the NCAA in hopes of a new, independent governing body for the sport. Ohio State, another Big Ten school, Athletic Director Gene Smith has previously expressed that he is in favor of change saying, “we’ve got to do something different, that’s for doggone sure. Because the model that we’ve had for whatever the case has been (in terms of years) it’s not going to work. We have 358 Division I school. God Bless it. We’re different than a lot of them. That recognition has to be accounted for. And I love the basketball tournament. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great. But those schools who have committed the 85 scholarships and more, in the FBS in football underneath the CFP umbrella are different. And that difference needs to be recognized.” Illinois, of course, hasn’t been on the same level as Ohio State in football for some time, but they are both in the same conference, which could lead to a similar line of thinking regarding the future structure of the way college football looks on a national level. On a regional level, the Big Ten could be the next conference to ditch divisions in the coming years. The Pac-12 announced this summer that they are no longer going to use divisions to determine their championship game, and instead are going to take the two teams with the best winning percentage. This is the model the Big 12 currently follows. Since the Big Ten moved to the East and West divisions, the East has won every conference championship game since 2014. Developing a conference schedule that sets the conference up best for the next media rights contract is imperative for the Big Ten. It’s likely that doesn’t include divisions. That would likely make it much more difficult for Illinois to compete for Big Ten championships – a crown they haven’t won since 2001.