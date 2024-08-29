Four-star wing Brandon Lee sets Illinois official visit
Four-star shooting guard Brandon Lee from The Patrick School in Elizabeth, NJ has set an official visit to Illinois.
Checking in at No. 71 nationally, the 6-foot-4 Lee is one of the top Illinois recruiting targets in the class of 2025.
An official visit to Illinois had long been rumored, and now the dates for the visit are locked in.
