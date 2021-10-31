Four-star safety Marvin Burks checks out Illinois
Illinois had a big group of visitors on campus on Saturday for the home game vs. Rutgers. One of the headliners was Rivals250 safety Marvin Burks from St. Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter. Orange and Blu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news