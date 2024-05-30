Advertisement
Four-star edge rusher LaJesse Harrold sets Illinois official visit

Jonah Puls
Football Recruiting

Illinois outside linebackers coach Clint Sintim has had Tampa (Fla.) Robinson’s LaJesse Harrold on his radar for a while now.

Sintim was just starting to recruit the 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end towards the end of his tenure at Virginia, but things really started to take off once Sintim joined Bret Beilema’s staff.

“When (Sintim) got to Illinois, he really started always hitting me up,” Harrold said. “And then a few weeks ago, he was finally able to stop by and say they wanted to offer me. He got up on the board, gave me some examples of things he does, and it was almost like a teaching moment for me. I felt like he was a real good dude and genuine."

Four-star WDE LaJess Harrold set an official visit to Illinois.

