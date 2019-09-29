Four-star DE Joe Moore closes in on a decision
Decision time is fast approaching for four-star defensive end Joe Moore from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter, one of the top prospects on the Illinois recruiting board.
Moore has one more official visit on tap before making his college choice. Orange and Blue News spoke to Moore to get the latest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news