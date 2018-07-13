CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- True low-post big men are slowly being phased out in favor of big men who can move and play on the perimeter. But even with that, there is still a place for players like four-star power forward Dain Dainja. He makes his living bullying opponents around the basket. Because of his low-post scoring ability, schools have been lining up to get in the mix for his signature in the 2020 class. He mentioned Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Baylor, West Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina, and UCLA as some of the schools who have been in contact with him since coaches could begin calling prospects in his class on June 15. He’s already visited Illinois, Northwestern and Marquette. He plans to see Minnesota next month.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Dainja talked about some of the schools recruiting him, including those he’s visited. Minnesota: “I think they have a good program. Some of the past guys I’ve played are at Minnesota. They have good freshmen coming in.” West Virginia: “That’s a good program. They’ve had some good guys coming out for the NBA Draft. That’s a tough program with a tough coach.” Illinois: “It was a great experience visiting there. They showed me around a lot. I watched a practice and it was pretty good.” Northwestern: “It was a good visit. They showed me around there and everything is new. The academics are big for me. I talked to some of the professors and the administration.” Marquette: “It was very nice. I know a couple guys there like Theo John.”

