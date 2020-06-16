OrangeandBlueNews - Former walk-on Donnie Navarro staying positive as Illini workouts begin

“When I first got here (to Illinois), I obviously wasn’t eligible due to transferring in, and I had a lot to learn about the speed of the game,” Navarro. “I relied on listening to the coaches and what they were doing, as well as learning from the other players and doing what I needed to do in practice. It paid off for me last season as I was able to get on the field and make some plays.”

Navarro played for the first time as an Illini last season after sitting out the 2018 season after transferring from Valparaiso at the end of his freshman year. He was placed on scholarship toward the end of the 2019 season. Navarro has two years of eligibility remaining as the 2020 season is set to begin in early September, pending any setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Illinois junior wide receiver Donny Navarro’s journey hasn’t been the typical path that most players take to get to the point where he currently is.

Navarro caught 21 passes last season for 268 yards, including two touchdowns, and was featured on returning punts, fielding four of them, second most on the team in that category.

Navarro played his high school football at Neuqua Valley, the same school that produced former Illinois receiver Mike Dudek, and even though Navarro and Dudek never played together, they still stayed in contact with one another during the process.

“Back in the summer of 2018 when I arrived on campus, I spent a good deal of time with Mike, meeting him at the practice facility, as well as face-timing him on a regular basis,” Navarros said. “He really helped me learn the offense, as well as technique, and we worked a lot together catching balls as well.”

Navarro is about the same size as Dudek, and has a similar work ethic, and even though Dudek didn’t suit up during Navarro’s redshirt season, he was always there on the sidelines at practice giving pointers about what he needed to do.

“He (Dudek) was a huge influence on me, and oftentimes he’d come over during practice and give me some advice about something I needed to work on. I watched a lot of his film, so I took notice of some of what he did on the field and tried to put it into my game,” Navarro said.

Since the team has been coming back in groups, they have been sequestered to themselves pretty much, but Navarro has still found time to get some “dorm workouts” in during the time that they have been quarantined.

“I got a resistance band and worked some with that, as well as did push-ups in the room, so I kept myself active when we had the down-time of being contained to our rooms,” Navarro said. “Each of us are going to have a part to play in coming back, and the protocols that are to be followed are there for a reason. We might have to stay away from the other students when and if they return in the fall.”

Regarding if whether or not there will be a college football season this fall, Navarro remains optimistic that the Illini will take the field, with or without fans in the stands.

“We have the best fans in the Big Ten, and if they are not there, we’ll certainly miss them,” he said. “But, right now we must embrace change and we will continue to prepare like we have in the past in hopes that there will be a season. Regardless, we will try and be as successful as we can given the circumstances that are in front of us right now.”

Currently, the players that are back are not allowed to practice with footballs, and Navarro is making the best of that situation as well.

“We’re not to the point yet where we can play catch with our quarterbacks, but I have a ball in my room that I’m using to do certain ball drills, so that when the time comes when we can get out on the field with other guys, we will be ready,” Navarro said.

Given the demeanor of Navarro, there is no doubt that he will be ready once the signal is given to resume regular football drills.



