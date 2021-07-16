Former Illini Bobby Roundtree passes away at age 23

CHAMPAIGN, IL – The Illini Family has lost one of its inspirational leaders with the passing of former Fighting Illini football student-athlete Bobby Roundtree Friday in the Tampa Bay area.

Roundtree, 23, suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a boating and swimming accident in Tampa Bay on May 18, 2019, and has been working on his rehabilitation there for more than 18 months, sharing much of his progress on his social media accounts.

“All of us with Illinois Athletics are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Bobby Roundtree,” said UI Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. “From his first day on campus, Bobby was a leader. His work ethic, competitive fire, and drive for excellence set him apart. Following his tragic accident, those same qualities allowed him to tackle his new challenges with the same vigor and determination that we had seen on the football field. In so doing, he continued to bring light and inspiration to the lives of those around him — and, in fact, to so many people who had never had the pleasure of meeting him.

“In the face of incredible adversity, he demonstrated he was, and always will remain, a true champion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will support them, and our players, coaches, and staff who knew him well, as we struggle to understand this terrible news and, ultimately, look to celebrate the remarkable young leader we have lost.”

Additional information will be shared publicly as it is known.



