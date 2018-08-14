Yet there was a feeling of loss to watch an Illini target commit to Kentucky. When the Illini went after Kahlil Whitney , they jumped on him early and targeted the wing, who began his prep career in Illinois before leaving for the East, while knowing he might grow into superstar status. They had to take it to the limit, and hearing him commit to Kentucky was a tough one to swallow. Losing Terrence Shannon Jr . to DePaul wasn’t as big a loss, but Illini-heads would like to develop a monopoly on Mac Irvin Fire graduates.

It’s been tough around here the last decade or so, when the Illini went hunting for players and generally whiffed in the process. The biggest commitments over the last 10 years were two Metro-East kids (Malcolm Hill and Mark Smith) and two suburban kids (Brandon Paul and Jereme Richmond). Two of them were stars. The other two were busts for the Illini.

CHAMPAIGN – OK, Illini-heads. Take a deep breath. Step back from the panic button. It’s still in the middle of the recruiting season for these high level basketball recruits.

So as we take basketball recruiting into mid-August and toward the season of trimming the lists, semifinalists and official visits, the real need for Illinois is to land a big or two, the kind of players who can hold down the middle for two, three or four years as coach Brad Underwood builds a roster. The Illini are already loaded at guard and wing, so the loss of Whitney, in particular, is a little less heartbreaking, according to Orange and Blue News basketball analyst Brad Sturdy.

With the Illini battling the game’s biggest names for big men, Illinois faces key recruiting battles to fill shortage in the front court, where the Illini will be woefully lean this season. Underwood’s challenge is to grab a couple big men to continue reshaping the roster. So, truly, the recruiting season hasn’t been harmed by losing a wing. Or two.

“The focus has to be when you have a kid like Whitney, you go to the end of the world for him, but Illinois needs power forwards and centers,’’ said Sturdy. “If they get a big or two, you forget about Terrence Shannon.

“If it comes to the November signing period and they’ve missed on all the top targets and haven’t gotten the guy who is a big-name recruit in the class, then it’s time to be concerned.’’

According to Sturdy, there’s still much time for that big recruiting victory or two, and it most certainly needs to come inside. The list includes five-star Oak Hill Academy stud Kofi Cockburn, who is ranked No. 25 nationally by Rivals, skilled big man Drew Timme of suburban Dallas and Brewster Academy’s Kai Jones, but the high-profile kid is E.J. Liddell, the Belleville West senior who is already the reigning Mr. Basketball after leading the Maroons to the Class 4A title last March.

The Illini used to own the state and landing this type of face-up power forward with the skills to play defense would keep the skeptics happy, at least for a few days. On Monday, Liddell narrowed his list to Ohio State, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kansas State (in that order on his announcement).

“Most people would say Ohio State is the leader, because he went on a visit there and has an official visit the first weekend in September,’’ Sturdy said. “Illinois is working to set up a visit. That should be finalized this week. He will take a visit to Kansas State and Missouri. I’m not sure if he will visit Wisconsin. Illinois has a shot once they get him on campus, and they’ve built a strong relationship with the people around E.J.

“Now it’s selling E.J. on how he fits and what he can do at Illinois. They don’t have a true power forward who can face the basket. He’s also a better defensive player, a shot blocker at 6-foot-7 with his wing span and as a quick leaper. It makes him a different type of player.

“Liddell is the most important recruit to date in the Underwood tenure. If they get him, it changes the perception of the program. It would really be a step forward. It’s not the end of the world if they don’t, but he’s a guy who moves the needle.’’

Cockburn is a 6-foot-11, 300-pounder with a 7-3 wingspan. Kentucky, Kansas, Connecticut and St. John’s are heavy after Cockburn, and the Illini are right there with them, Sturdy said. It would take something from the Caterpillar plant in Morton to move him out of the post.

“I think they have a legitimate shot,’’ Sturdy said. “He’s taking four visits. Illinois is one of them. Illinois feels good about that opportunity. He might not sign until the spring, though.’’

Underwood was one of the first on Timme, when Underwood was still at Oklahoma State. For the past year, Underwood and assistant Jamal Walker have been building a relationship with the skilled 6-10, 215-pounder. He’s ranked No. 40 by Rivals. With 19 offers, Illinois is running with Alabama, Texas A&M, Purdue, Michigan and a handful of others. He has the skill set to work in the high post to create and finish.

“He’s one of those kids who is really fun to watch,” Sturdy said. “Head fake, shot fake, pump fake, step through. He’s not a high flier but he’s fast and skilled. He’s a great fit for how they want to play out of the pinch post. Underwood was the first to offer him among the majors while he was still at Oklahoma State. They have to be one of those five schools to get a visit.’’

Jones is a 6-10 freak athlete from the Bahamas who reminds analysts of a young Jaren Jackson. He runs the floor well and can shoot it. He’s got a tremendous upside as a four-star who will likely climb the rankings this season, Sturdy said. Jones has yet to narrow a list, and a visit to Illinois in September would be a good test to gauge his interest in the Illini.

Illinois will also get a visit October 11-13 from big man Jason Jitoboh. The Illini offered Jitoboh in June, and Louisville, Florida, and several others are involved.

“All of their eggs aren’t in one basket,’’ Sturdy said. “Liddell is the primary target, because he’s an instate kid and Mr. Basketball. If it’s Timme, Cockburn, or Jones they have a guy who can play in the front court, which is what they need.’’

So, let’s exhale and see what happens in the next month or two.