News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 14:04:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida prospect TJ Lockley high on Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is in a good position with two-star prospect Theordore (TJ) Lockley from Dayton Beach (Fla.) Mainland. Lockely updates his recruitment and talks about a possible position change in this st...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}