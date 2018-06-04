Coleman discussed his new Big Ten offer, and updated his recruitment in this story from Orange and Blue News.

It's the first Power 5 offer for Coleman, who impressed coaches on the camp circuit over the weekend.

Illinois is the latest offer for 2019 defensive end Seth Coleman from Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity.

Illinois coaches saw Coleman in person last Friday at the Super Elite Camp on the campus of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

The Illini head coach deliver the good news.

"Coach Lovie Smith called me today and he offered me," Coleman said. "He wants me to come up there and be a part of that program. It's like a dream come true."

Defensive line coach Austin Clark is heading up the recruitment of Coleman, who is a bit undersized at this point, but has great upside and speed off the edge.

Adding edge rushers is a priority for Illinois in the 2019 class.

"They like my get off and the speed that I can bring against the passing game," Coleman said.

A multi-sport athlete, Coleman plays basketball and runs track at Holy Trinity. A handful of low majors are recruiting him to play hoops. He didn't play football last year as a junior, electing to focus on other sports.

Coleman will play football at the next level, and he sports offers from FAU, South Florida, Tulan, Western Kentucky, and others.

The offer from Illinois is a big one, and Coleman has the endorsement of Illini defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson after Coleman's strong camp performance.

"Coach Nickerson saw me at the Mercer camp," Coleman said. "In the one-on-one's I think I did very well. I think I showed that I can compete with the best of the best."

Now that he has the offer on the table, Coleman plans to make a trip up to Champaign for a visit on June 15.

"I just want to see the campus and everything about it," he said.