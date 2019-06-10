McCoy is commitment No. 3 for Illinois in the class of 2020 and the first on the defensive side of the ball.

McCoy announced his commitment on Twitter following and unofficial visit to the Champaign campus.

Defensive line coach Austin Clark was the lead recruiter. McCoy and his parents also got to spend some one-on-one time with head coach Lovie Smith on the visit.

"I always had a good connection with Coach Clark," McCoy said. "Me and my family met with Lovie Smith today, and we went ahead and told him I'm going to commit."



McCoy picked Illinois over offers from Iowa State, Louisville, USF and others. He was planning to take a visit to Iowa State, but he informed the Illinois staff that he won't take that visit now that he's committed.

McCoy said he toured the Illinois campus and the football facilities. He particularly enjoyed a tour of the new Football Performance Center that opens later this summer.

The connection with Clark was a major factor in his decision, McCoy said. McCoy lines up at nose tackle in high school and he posted 7.5 tackles for loss as a junior. The Illini staff sees him as 3-technique at the next level.

"I love Coach Clark," McCoy said. "He was my first Power 5 offer and he's always believed in me. Coach Clark said he likes the way I stop the run and use my hands, and he likes my energy on the field."

McCoy said he now plans to take his official visit to Illinois sometime this fall during the football season. He may also be back on campus later this summer for another unofficial visit when the Illini hold their annual barbecue recruiting event.

The Illini now have three commitments in the class of 2020. McCoy joins four-star running back Reggie Love and four-star wide receiver Jadon Thompson in the class.