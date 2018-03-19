The Early Signing Period for the 2018 class allowed college coaches to focus on the current junior class earlier, and the Spring Evaluation Period will still be an important part of the recruiting cycle. These five Midwest prospects are poised to see their recruitments take off in the next couple months. MORE: Eighth-grade QB gets offer from Harbaugh, Michigan CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Cameron Williams GoldandBlack.com

Power Five offers have slowly been trickling in for Williams, with Indiana becoming the most recent on March 7, but the floodgates should open for the four-star prospect once college coaches get back on the road in April. Williams is stuck in an area of northwest Indiana that has started to generate more Division I respect in recent classes, but still sees nowhere near the number of coaches through the area as Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. We have been fortunate to see a lot of Williams early in his career, and thus were able to more completely evaluate him. We expect college coaches will see what we have seen once they look more closely this spring.

Basketball was Randolph’s first love and he is still making plays on the hardwood, leading his Belleville West team deep into the Illinois high school hoops postseason. People at his school, however, saw Randolph’s 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame and natural athleticism on the basketball court and encouraged him to try football. This past season was Randolph’s first in pads and he blossomed, translating that athleticism over from basketball and proving he can play physical. Illinois was the first Power Five offer, but more top conference programs will jump on this bandwagon in the near future.

It might be cheating to include Okpala on this list, because his offer sheet already includes 13 schools. But that list is pretty regional right now and Okpala has a good shot at seeing his recruitment go national in the coming weeks and months. Another prospect who is rather new to the game after coming over from his home country of Nigeria as a freshman, Okpala has exceptional raw physical tools in a 6-foot-7, 250-pound frame that is rare for the position. His first offer did not come until Jan. 30 from Iowa State, but we’re still in the early stages of a recruitment that is ready to take off.

Foreman has the fewest offers of any prospect on this list, with only Eastern Michigan coming through thus far. The Oklahoma City-area prospect will give coaches many reasons to check him out this fall, though. A two-way player last season, Foreman registered more than 1,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as a wide receiver and added eight interceptions on defense as a cornerback. Although he has a slight frame now, his 6-foot-2 height and outstanding top-end speed are exactly what college coaches are looking for at both positions.

