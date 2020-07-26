Film room: Zack Barlev
Orange and Blue News football analyst Doug Bucshon breaks down the junior film on new Illinois commit Zack Barlev, two-star offensive lineman from Plainfield (Ill.) East. Barlev backed out of a com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news