Film Room: What new Illini commit Brandon Lee brings to the court
Orange and Blue News breaks down the game film on new Illinois commit Brandon Lee, a four-star prospect from The Patrick School in Elizabeth, NJ. Lee pledged to the Fighting Illini following an off...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news