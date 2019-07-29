News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 11:19:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Film room: New Illinois football commmit Kevin Tyler

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois just picked up a commitment from two-star offensive lineman Kevin Tyler from Ritenour High School in the St. Louis area. Orange and Blue News analyst Doug Bucshon breaks down Tyler's junio...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}