News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 17:06:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Room: Daniel Edwards

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois added three-star cornerback Daniel Edwards to its 2021 recruiting class on Thursday. Orange and Blue News breaks down the highlights on Edwards and what he will bring to the field for the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}