Behind a trio of top-10 finishers, highlighted by a medalist performance from freshman Max Herendeen, the No. 18-ranked Fighting Illini men's golf team captured the title at the NCAA Stanford Regional at Stanford Golf Club and punched its ticket through to the 2024 NCAA Championship.

"This was a total team effort, from top to bottom," head coach Mike Small said. "Illinois golf has always prided itself on each man doing his job, and this was a perfect example of that. Three players in the top 10, with Max winning. It was solid all the way around. This shows what's possible when we play from strength and play solid, fundamental golf."

The team win marks the sixth regional title for the Fighting Illini under Small, all coming since 2013. Herendeen's victory is the first of his collegiate career, and he becomes the fifth different Illini to capture the program's now sixth NCAA Regional Medalist honor, joining Michael Feagles (2019 Myrtle Beach), Nick Hardy (2017 West Lafayette), two-time regional winner Brian Campbell (2015 Noblesville and 2014 Sugar Grove), and Luke Guthrie (2011 Central).

"This is just another step and progression towards our yearly goals," Small added. "We'll enjoy this as a team, and then get ready for the next piece of the puzzle in a week and half."

Illinois left no doubt in securing its place in the NCAA Championship, closing with the day's best round, a 9-under 271. Overall, the third-seeded Illini carded a team score of 804 (-36) to win by an eight-stroke margin over top-seeded Florida State (812, -28), and finish 27 shots clear of sixth place with the top-five teams earning bids.

The Orange and Blue advance to the NCAA Championship for the 15th time in the last 16 national tournaments dating back to 2008 (no tournament was held in 2020). Overall, it marks the 30th NCAA Championship appearance in program history, and the 17th under Small's guidance.

Herendeen, like the Illini, went wire-to-wire for the victory all the while holding off challenges from several players hot on his heels, including teammate Tyler Goecke. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year proved up to the task, carding a 66 (-4) with five birdies and just one bogey, to wrap up a three-round tally of 197 (-13) and claim the first win of his collegiate career in resounding fashion.

"Max keeps improving and growing," Small said. "He handled himself like a champion all day today, and he deserved to hold the title at the end. He hit it really solid today, but the way he handled his emotions and focus is what made it fun to watch."

Herendeen's 197 (-13) tied for the second-lowest 54-hole mark in program history and established a new program-best for a postseason tournament, eclipsing Feagles' score of 201 (-15) in his 2019 Regional victory in Myrtle Beach.

Behind Herendeen, Goecke finished tied for fifth, just three shots off the pace, while sophomore Ryan Voois jumped 23 spots up the leaderboard in Round 3 to secure a top-10 finish.

Goecke closed with a 68 (-2) to finish his week at 200 (-10), setting a career-low for a 54-hole tournament. Goecke's T5 finish also marked his best as an Illini.

Voois' 65 (-5) was the team's lowest of Round 3 and tied for the second-lowest in the field during Wednesday's finale. He was nearly blemish-free, posting his lone bogey of the day early in the round on No. 3, before six-under with four birdies and an eagle over his final 15 holes.

Senior Piercen Hunt (210, E) and junior Jackson Buchanan (211, +1) finished the week tied for 28th and 34th, respectively, after posting matching scores of 72 (+2) in Round 3.

Behind the Illini and second-place Florida State, No. 4 seed Texas A&M, seventh-seeded SMU, and host and fifth-seeded Stanford finished third through fifth, respectively, to advance to the Championship, as did Big Ten foe Ben Warian of Minnesota who finished tied for second as the top individual not on an advancing team..

UP NEXT: The Fighting Illini advance to compete at the 2024 NCAA Championship on the North Course at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, May 24-29.