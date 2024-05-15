Fighting Illini Today: Golf wins regional, FB to play at Wrigley, & more
MEN'S GOLF WINS STANFORD REGIONAL
Behind a trio of top-10 finishers, highlighted by a medalist performance from freshman Max Herendeen, the No. 18-ranked Fighting Illini men's golf team captured the title at the NCAA Stanford Regional at Stanford Golf Club and punched its ticket through to the 2024 NCAA Championship.
"This was a total team effort, from top to bottom," head coach Mike Small said. "Illinois golf has always prided itself on each man doing his job, and this was a perfect example of that. Three players in the top 10, with Max winning. It was solid all the way around. This shows what's possible when we play from strength and play solid, fundamental golf."
The team win marks the sixth regional title for the Fighting Illini under Small, all coming since 2013. Herendeen's victory is the first of his collegiate career, and he becomes the fifth different Illini to capture the program's now sixth NCAA Regional Medalist honor, joining Michael Feagles (2019 Myrtle Beach), Nick Hardy (2017 West Lafayette), two-time regional winner Brian Campbell (2015 Noblesville and 2014 Sugar Grove), and Luke Guthrie (2011 Central).
"This is just another step and progression towards our yearly goals," Small added. "We'll enjoy this as a team, and then get ready for the next piece of the puzzle in a week and half."
Illinois left no doubt in securing its place in the NCAA Championship, closing with the day's best round, a 9-under 271. Overall, the third-seeded Illini carded a team score of 804 (-36) to win by an eight-stroke margin over top-seeded Florida State (812, -28), and finish 27 shots clear of sixth place with the top-five teams earning bids.
The Orange and Blue advance to the NCAA Championship for the 15th time in the last 16 national tournaments dating back to 2008 (no tournament was held in 2020). Overall, it marks the 30th NCAA Championship appearance in program history, and the 17th under Small's guidance.
Herendeen, like the Illini, went wire-to-wire for the victory all the while holding off challenges from several players hot on his heels, including teammate Tyler Goecke. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year proved up to the task, carding a 66 (-4) with five birdies and just one bogey, to wrap up a three-round tally of 197 (-13) and claim the first win of his collegiate career in resounding fashion.
"Max keeps improving and growing," Small said. "He handled himself like a champion all day today, and he deserved to hold the title at the end. He hit it really solid today, but the way he handled his emotions and focus is what made it fun to watch."
Herendeen's 197 (-13) tied for the second-lowest 54-hole mark in program history and established a new program-best for a postseason tournament, eclipsing Feagles' score of 201 (-15) in his 2019 Regional victory in Myrtle Beach.
Behind Herendeen, Goecke finished tied for fifth, just three shots off the pace, while sophomore Ryan Voois jumped 23 spots up the leaderboard in Round 3 to secure a top-10 finish.
Goecke closed with a 68 (-2) to finish his week at 200 (-10), setting a career-low for a 54-hole tournament. Goecke's T5 finish also marked his best as an Illini.
Voois' 65 (-5) was the team's lowest of Round 3 and tied for the second-lowest in the field during Wednesday's finale. He was nearly blemish-free, posting his lone bogey of the day early in the round on No. 3, before six-under with four birdies and an eagle over his final 15 holes.
Senior Piercen Hunt (210, E) and junior Jackson Buchanan (211, +1) finished the week tied for 28th and 34th, respectively, after posting matching scores of 72 (+2) in Round 3.
Behind the Illini and second-place Florida State, No. 4 seed Texas A&M, seventh-seeded SMU, and host and fifth-seeded Stanford finished third through fifth, respectively, to advance to the Championship, as did Big Ten foe Ben Warian of Minnesota who finished tied for second as the top individual not on an advancing team..
UP NEXT: The Fighting Illini advance to compete at the 2024 NCAA Championship on the North Course at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, May 24-29.
*****
MORE ILLINI NEWS: Morez Johnson to attend USA Basketball training camp | Former Illini Shannon, Hawkins make their pitch at NBA Draft Combine
*****
ILLINOIS AND NORTHWESTERN TO CLASH AT WRIGLEY
Big Ten rivals Illinois and Northwestern are set to clash at historic Wrigley Field this season, the home of the Chicago Cubs.
Northwestern announced it 2024 football schedule on Wednesday. The Wildcats will play alternate home venues during the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Ryan Field undergoes a transformative rebuild.
Northwestern will play its first five home games on Northwestern's campus inside its practice facility. The 'Cats will play their final two home games at Wrigley Field against Ohio State and Illinois.
Illinois and Northwestern last played at Wrigley Field in 2010. Mikel Leshoure rushed for a single-game school record 330 yards as Illinois cruised past the Wildcats 48-27
NEWTON UNDERGOES SECOND SURGERY
Former Illini All-American and Washington Commander's 2nd-round pick Johnny Newton underwent successful surgery on his Jones fracture yesterday at HSS in New York City. The surgery was done by Dr. O’Malley. Washington is optimistic that Newton will make a full recovery before the regular season.
A Jones fracture is a fracture to the base of the pinky bone in the foot - an area known as a 'watershed' area that has poor blood supply and doesn't heal well. The injury is common in nature and usually heals well with surgery which involves a nail or plate/screws.
Even with the healing process usually going well, the player will likely not return before 11 weeks post-surgery to avoid further injury or a refracture - putting Newton's timetable for return somewhere around the first week of August.
Earlier this year, Commanders rookie defensive tackle Jer’zhan “Johnny” Newton had surgery to repair a partial Jones fracture in his foot. He now needs surgery on the other foot.
HAWKINS SHINES AT NBA DRAFT COMBINE
Former Illini forward Coleman Hawkins was one of the standouts in scrimmages on Wednesday at the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Starting at forward in second scrimmage at the event, Hawkins pumped in 17 points in 22 minutes, going 6-for-7 from the floor including 3-for-4 from three. He added 5 rebounds and 3 assists, leading his team to a 91-80 win.
Hawkins declared for the draft after finishing off his four-year career at Illinois with a Big Ten Tournament title and a trip to the Elite 8. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season as a senior.
Going through the NBA Draft process for the second consecutive year, Hawkins is hoping to show scouts he belongs in the league. He has one year of eligibility remaining due to the Covid pandemic, but he would prefer to remain in the draft.
"I'd really love to hear from a team that I can at least get a minimum contract, something guaranteed," Hawkins said. "I'd feel really comfortable with that. I honestly really don't want to go back to school."
Hawkins also put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal before the deadline, so the door is open for a return to college basketball. If he does make that movie, It likely won't be at Illinois. .
"They got a whole new roster coming in," Hawkins said. "I don't think it would be fair for me to come back in that place with all those guys expecting me not to be there" "I don't think it would be the right thing to do"
DAVID WILLIAMS FOUNDATION GOLF OUTING
The David Williams Foundation announced the Third Annual Celebrity Golf Outing, sponsored once again by Midland States Bank, that will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the University of Illinois Orange & Blue Golf Courses in Savoy, Illinois. On Friday, June 7, 2024, there will be a Sponsors Play Day at the Lake of the Woods Golf Course, the site of the inaugural event.
David Williams was a 2-time First Team All-American at Illinois and is a member of the College Football HOF, Canadian Football HOF, and the University of Illinois Athletics HOF. His golf outing is designed to raise funds to support underprivileged children, children with medical needs, and their families.
This year, participants will be playing for the Tom Jones Challenger League for children with varying degrees of physical or mental challenges and the DASH Project helping children with sports equipment that who couldn’t afford it otherwise, headed by Champaign’s own Olympic Gold Medalist Bonnie Blair.
This year, the event is also honoring the 2023-2024 Illini women's basketball team, including a donation to the Courtsiders (Illini women's basketball booster group) where all proceeds donated to them will go to the ICON collective for women's basketball.
Athletes that appeared last year besides David were Keith Byars, Keith Taylor, Craig Swoope, Brandon Lloyd, Dee Brown, Johnnie Johnson, Rickey Foggie, Jack Trudeau, Chris White, Mike White, Deon Thomas, Cam Benson, Art Still, David Fulcher, Randy Taylor, Bonnie Blair & Dave Cruikshank.
More information is available on David Williams' website -- https://davidwilliamsfoundation.org/