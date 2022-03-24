Feagin closer to lifelong dream following commitment to Illinois
Kaden Feagin sat quietly in the car for about 45-minutes as he and his mom made their way home from the State Farm Center in Champaign on their way back to their home in Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Ham...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news