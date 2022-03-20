Fast Break: Illini season ends with loss to Houston
PITTSBURGH - The Illinois basketball season came to end on Sunday with a 68-53 loss to No. 5 seed Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Houston guard Taze Moore led the way with 21 po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news