FAST BREAK: Illini get back in the W column, 72-64 vs. K-State

After two disappointing losses to unranked teams, No. 14 Illinois was able to get back on track against Kansas State in the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Classic, defeating the Wildcats 72-64 behind 23 points from Kofi Cockburn and elite shooting from Alfonso Plummer off the bench. The Illini are now 3-2 on the season and get a couple of days off for Thanksgiving before a Black Friday date with the University of Texas Rio-Grande Valley at State Farm Center.

Hello, Alfonso Plummer

Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer had struggled to get going from three-point land in the Illini's first four games. But on Tuesday night he got white-hot from three-point land. He buried 7-of-9 from deep with two of his misses being on heat check attempts that weren't good shots within the flow of the offense. Plummer's a microwave when it comes to scoring and when he feels it, he becomes one of the most lethal shooters in the entire country. Of the Illini's 12 made three-pointers on Tuesday night Plummer had seven of them.

Kofi Cockburn's breakout happened

After scoring 18 points against Cincinnati in the Illini's loss on Monday night, Cockburn responded with a team-high 23 points =on Tuesday. The Illini big man showed a new ability to pass out of the post on a couple of occasions. Cockburn finished with two assists. The first came on a really nice pass to a cutting Jacob Grandison and the second came on a kick out to Plummer for a corner three. Cockburn also hit a key fadeaway stepback -- yes, you read that correctly -- with the shot clock expiring to give Illinois a 71-62 lead with 1:27 left in the game. That's obviously not a shot that Illinois wants Cockburn taking a lot, but head coach Brad Underwood has said that he is confident in Cockburn's ability to hit short and mid-range jump shots. On the glass, Cockburn made a bigger impact too. He had just seven rebounds against the Bearcats, but he came down with 13 rebounds against Kansas State. Illinois needs his rebounding to be among the best in the nation.

Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo's health is a concern

Trent Frazier went down with what appeared to be a left leg injury with 7:09 left in the second half. Frazier was carried to the locker room by a team trainer and another team official and did not return to the game. Frazier was 0-for-5 from the field and 0-for-4 from three on the night. Meanwhile, point guard Andre Curbelo appears to also be suffering from an injury to his lower half, although it is not clear what the injury is and it's not clear how severe the injury is. Curbelo was able to remain on the Illinois bench, but his minutes were limited in the second half and he asked to come out of the game at one point. Curbelo finished the game with six points, three rebounds and seven assist in his 20 minutes.

Austin Hutcherson makes his first real impact