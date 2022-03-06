Fast Break: Illini clinch share of B1G title with win over Iowa
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 20 Illinois beat No. 24 Iowa 74-72 Sunday night to win a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.The Fighting Illin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news