OrangeandBlueNews - Fans return to Memorial Stadium for annual spring game

In 2020 fans of many Big Ten schools, including Illinois, were stripped of the opportunity to watch their favorite team at Memorial Stadium, due to precautions around the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday night, Illinois invited 8,000 fans back to Memorial Stadium to new Head Coach Bret Bielema and his players in Illinois Orange vs. Blue spring game.

What really makes college sports special – particularly college football – is the tradition, pageantry and emotion that comes with watching your alma mater or favorite team compete for at least 12 different Saturdays each fall with at least 50,000 people unified by a team.

“It was nice to hear new voices in the stands and hear a new group out there,” Bielema said. “Obviously, I’ve only been in this stadium as a visitor. It was a great reaction from the crowd and a great indicator of how much more we can grow.”

Monday was the first time Bielema ran out of the Northeast tunnel at Memorial Stadium dressed in Illini apparel. The Prophetstown, Illinois, native grew up an Illini fan and dreamed of playing for Illinois and eventually the Chicago Bears, but wasn’t able to live out his dream. Instead, he walked-on the football team at Iowa.

Many years down the road, he became the head coach at Wisconsin in 2006, so it was a new experience to have Illini fans cheering for him and the band playing for his team.

“To think you are at a college football game again, even though the numbers are limited, I think the vibe was great,” Bielema said. I think you saw our players react to it. I heard them talking in the locker room. Overall, a very positive thing.”

Many Illini players were on social media before Monday night’s game sharing pictures and their words of excitement to see fans in the bleachers again. Running back Chase Brown went to Twitter on Tuesday morning to thank Illini fans for coming to the game. The outreach on social media is targeted.

“Coach B is huge with connecting with the media,” Brown said. “It’s a good way to bring more people out. When you connect with the fans, it’s a good opportunity to make them feel involved. Not only being there but through a wave or an I-L-L and I-N-I. It’s just cool on social media they’re helping us with that too, saying to post a picture and it gets the fans pumped up to go to a game. It gets us connected, builds our social media profiles and that‘s going to be key coming up with name, image likeness. It’s just really cool.”

Carson Gourdie admits that he is one of the few Illini fans who roots harder for the football team than he does the historically more successful men’s basketball program. He was extra excited to get back inside Memorial Stadium for the first time since November 2019 when Illinois beat Rutgers. Despite the cold temperatures – and eventual snow – he still enjoyed seeing the new look Illini.

“It was super cold, but it was really nice to go out with a couple of buddies that I haven’t seen in a while,” Gourdie said. “It was really nice to see the marching band, the basketball team. It was a gratifying experience. Not being able to go to a game since we beat Rutgers 38-10 seems like an eternity.”

Likely the loudest ovation of Monday night’s spring football game didn’t come when the Orange team scored one of their several touchdowns or when they ran out of the tunnel, but actually during halftime when Brad Underwood’s basketball team was honored for winning the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship.

“It was bittersweet because there was a lot of untapped potential with this team,” Gourdie said, referring to the upset loss in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament to Loyola-Chicago. “Ayo [Dosunmu] left us in a better place than where we started. It’s really good to see people like Ayo Dosunmu get the recognition that he deserves, same as Kofi Cockburn.”

Caleb Gudeman is a senior at Illinois and a member of the Marching Illini on the drumline. Even the Marching Illini weren’t allowed inside Memorial Stadium in 2020. They weren’t permitted to attend any of the Illini’s men’s basketball games either, so Monday night was Gudeman and the rest of senior class’s final opportunity to play at an Illini sporting event.

“It’s good to finally have something to close everything out with,” Gudeman said. “We kind of got everything taken away from us last fall, so it’s nice to have our last dance and to come in and drum one more time.”

The Marching Illini are a large part of gameday in Champaign. From the Illini Walk to the Three-in-One performance at halftime the band is connected to the experience fans have at Illini games, and Gudeman said fans being back inside Memorial Stadium on Monday made his final appearance that much better.

“It’s good to see everyone you recognize,” he said. “There are always the regulars that you recognize and it’s good to see your friends that you don’t really see outside of here.”

Haley Eder is a junior on the Illini cheer squad, and despite limited practice opportunities, due to COVID restrictions the cheerleaders also returned to Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019.

“It just feels really exciting to see the football team out there, all the orange and blue fans out there,” Eder said. “It’s been a long time since we cheered a football game, so things are looking fresh and new. We are excited to get started again.”

Still, though, things aren’t completely back to normal. With only 8,000 fans allowed inside Memorial Stadium on Monday the gray of empty bleachers was more common sight than fans in orange and blue attire, but Monday night offered a preview of what the fall could look like.

“This was a good appetizer before the Nebraska game,” Gourdie said. “Hopefully, College Gameday can come down here for Week 0 or just hopefully we can have full capacity going into that game. With the actual talent, I’m pretty excited about this team. I think a lot of talent is returning, and I think a bowl game is very in reach.”