HAMPTON, Va. – There isn’t a whole lot that EJ Liddell cannot do, of which was on display at the fourth session of the Nike EYBL on Saturday. A super versatile frontcourt prospect that can play a variety of positions, Liddell has not lacked for college interest as he enters his final summer on the travel ball circuit. A 6-foot-7 forward and strong four-star prospect in the 2019 class, Liddell recapped his spring. “Things have been going really well," he said. "Me, personally, I have been having a very good spring. I had a great session last session and we are just trying to come out here and get qualified for Peach Jam.” On on himself:

“I get my money inside first because that is my bread and butter but if it isn’t there, I can stretch my game to the outside, pass and dribble.” College offers and interest are not lacking as a handful of Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 programs have remained strong in their pursuit for Liddell.

Ohio State: “Coach (Chris Holtmann) really loves versatility. He wants me to come and be a big part of their team. He is recruiting me really hard and texts me every day. Coach Holtmann and coach (Ryan) Pedon, they really want me there. I am also taking an unofficial visit there on June 8.” Missouri: “I have built a relationship with coach Cuonzo (Martin) for a long time. I feel like I have a bond with him. They have been recruiting me really well and the tension between Illinois and Missouri, it is kind of funny but I am just taking my time with everything and letting things play out.” Illinois: “Coach Brad Underwood, I like his spread offense. They really don’t have positions in it but are rather positionless. Their fan base is kind of funny because I can’t get on Twitter without getting some kind of notification.” Kansas State: “On my way home from school the other day, Bruce Weber called me and coach Chris Lowery texts me almost every day. They just really are involved for me.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Liddell will finish his senior travel ball season this summer with the Bradey Beal Elite 17-under unit on the Nike EYBL. He discussed his next visit and when he plans on taking the next step within his recruitment. “I am going to Ohio State June 8 but I haven’t planned any others for now,” he said. “A lot of other schools have been texting me and showing interest but I will probably narrow things down after July and after Peach Jam since that is one of the last evaluation periods and when most of the scholarship offers come in.”

RIVALS' REACTION