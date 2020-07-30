OrangeandBlueNews - EXPERT TAKE: What Illinois is getting in TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe

Former USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe announced his intention to transfer to Illinois this week. The brother of current Illini wide receiver, Imatorbhebhe has one year of eligibility remaining.

In his career at USC, he had 25 receptions for 394 yards with 4 TDs, appearing in 22 games. His college career has thus far been shortened by injuries, and the NCAA granted him a sixth year of elibility.

Orange and Blue News reached out to Ryan Young from TrojanSports.com to get the inside scoop on what fans can expect from Daniel Imatorbhebhe at Illinois.