CHAMPAIGN – When Kofi Cockburn steps onto the floor, it’s hard not to notice him.

A 7-footer weighing 285 pounds, it’s impossible to hide on the court, so the native of Kingston, Jamaica is unable to escape the glare.

The reigning Big Ten freshman of the Year who returned for his sophomore year after contemplating a jump to pro ball, Cockburn is a big man with big expectations, his own and those of coach Brad Underwood. Like guard Ayo Dosunmu, Cockburn’s decision to return for another year was a big reason why the Illini were rated as a Big Ten Conference contender with a shot at reaching the Final Four.

Few teams have a big man who is truly as big as this guy, but with that large frame also comes the assumption of some big things in the box score.

“My expectations are so high for Kofi, he has a hard time meeting them,’’ Underwood said Monday as the Illini were preparing for the Big Ten opener against Minnesota Tuesday in the State Farm Center. “I keep wanting more and more and keep pushing him. That’s how I coach. He’s playing great.

“He’s going to have big nights, and he’s been outstanding.’’

After struggling to stay in the game with foul trouble against Baylor and unable to offer up enough help to Dosunmu in the loss at Missouri Saturday, Cockburn doesn’t think as much of his start against high majors this season.