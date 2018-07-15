UNC GOT A GOOD ONE EARLY IN DAY'RON SHARPE

It's always nice when you can land a Plan A level recruit early and without expending too much energy, that's exactly what Roy Williams and North Carolina have done with top 35 class of 2020 power forward Day'Ron Sharpe. Sharpe committed to his home state school in June fairly quickly after getting an offer and he will fit right in with the Tar Heels. Sharpe's best attribute are his hands. They are strong but he has soft touch with them and when combined with his vision and basketball IQ they allow him to be a skilled post. Yes, he's plenty big but his passing out of double teams, soft touch to 15 feet and patience are well beyond his years and that of what you would expect from a big man that doesn't get exposed to that much high level competition. There should be no questions about whether or not the Garner Roads 16U standout deserves his lofty national ranking.



TOP FIVE MATTHEW HURT LIVES UP TO BILLING

An efficient run during June with USA Basketball's 18U team has led to a hot start to July for top five ranked Matthew Hurt. The skilled 6-foot-9 forward was sizzling again on Sunday has his 22 points -- including a key three pointer in the final minute to take the lead -- led the way for D1 Minnesota over a very tough ITPS Wildcats team. Next up for Hurt, the Compton Magic and their loaded frontline of five-stars Onyeka Okongwu, Evan Mobley and top 30 Isaiah Mobley in the finals of the event. In terms of his recruitment, Hurt hasn't yet locked in any visits. He's going to get through the month of July and then take a family vacation to decompress. After that, he'll look to start setting up visits and could start taking them by September. On Sunday, Mike Krzyzewski, John Calipari and Bill Self were all on hand along with assistants from North Carolina, Indiana, Minnesota and Memphis. Though Hurt has never announced a true list, those seven plus UCLA are likely the most viable competitors for his services at this point.



GUERRIER WILL ENROLL AT SEMESTER

Somebody is going to be getting a big time player in the middle of the winter. High scoring, tough and athletic wing Quincy Guerrier confirmed that his plan is to enroll in college this winter. On Sunday, Guerrier was a man on fire on the offensive end. He's impressed in the past with his ability to get to the rim, rebound and finish in transition but on Sunday it was his lights out jump shooting from deep that had the gym buzzing. Guerrier hit eight of 11 from deep and was simply unstoppable. Syracuse has been mentioned prominently in his recruitment so it wasn't a surprise to see Jim Boeheim sitting courtside with an assistant. Guerrier took an unofficial there last summer. However, Guerrier maintains that he is still open and listed Oregon, Illinois, Creighton, Vanderbilt, N.C. State, Baylor and some more as possibilities. He says that he'll lock in on either five or seven for his final list in August, take visits and then enroll for winter. Some schools want him to play right away in second semester but at this time Guerrier says he's leaning towards redshirting once he arrives on campus.



BIG CROWD FOR D1 MINNESOTA AND ITPS

The biggest crowd of coaches I've seen for a game thus far has showed up for a semifinal battle between D1 Minnesota and the ITPS WIldcats. It's no surprise, though, because there is some serious talent on the floor. D1 has top five 2019 forward Matthew Hurt, top 40 big man Zeke Nnaji, Iowa bound Patrick McCaffery, four-star Stanford bound point guard Tyrell Terry and Wisconsin committed Tyler Wahl. ITPS has one of the most physically intimidating big men in the country in top 45 Oscar Tshiebwe and a potential high major shooting guard in Maceo Austin. It's a crowded affair with the head coaches of Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio State, Purdue, Iowa, Stanford, Nebraska, UConn, Stony Brook, College of Charleston and Colorado State plus assistants from North Carolina, Milwaukee, Memphis, Indiana, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Omaha, James Madison, Minnesota, Baylor, N.C. State, South Dakota, Tulane, Ball State, Drake and Vermont among those that I've spotted.



DAJUAN GORDON IS UNDER APPRECIATED

I'm glad that we managed to slide Team Rose shooting guard Dajuan Gordon into our latest update to the Rivals150. He belongs there.

Though skinny, Gordon is tough, has athleticism and can play on or off the ball as a scorer or playmaker. You know what else he can do, defend. Gordon is among the better perimeter defenders I've seen during the grassroots season and it's clear that he takes pride on that side of the ball. "I want to try and play at the highest level," Gordon told Rivals.com. "I feel I can lead the team, play with anybody in any type of style and I can be a lock down defender." Gordon told me that the likes of New Mexico, Loyola (Chicago), UIC, Colorado State, Tulsa, DePaul, Kent State, Ole Miss, UAB and some others have offered while Iowa State, Wake Forest and Xavier are showing interest. He's seen Loyola and UIC unofficially and mentioned that if Xavier were to offer he would definitely take an official visit there. He's looking to start setting visits in August.



COACH WATCHING IN ROUND TWO OF GAMES

RIVALS150 GUARD JAMIR CHAPLIN IS AN ENERGY GIVER

When you get up for an 8 a.m. consolation game with no real implications, your only hope is that you get to see some players who give energy. Rivals150 shooting guard Jamir Chaplin is an energy giver, thankfully. In a quiet Basketball City gym, I was impressed by how hard the 6-foot-4 shooting guard for Stackhouse Elite played and I also appreciated his toughness and solid overall game. My co-worker, Dan McDonald, has compared Chaplin to Josh Okogie in the past and I can see where he's coming from. But, where did Chaplin find his energy on a slow Sunday morning? "I went to bed early last night and got a good night's sleep," said Chaplin. "I came out here with the mentality that I wanted to win. We only went 2-2 this weekend, so I wanted to make sure we finished strong. Chaplin mentioned that he has offers from College of Charleston, Georgia Tech, UAB, Florida Gulf Coast and South Florida, among others, while Auburn is among those showing interest. Earl Grant from Charleston and Rob Ehsan from UAB were among those watching him Sunday morning.



GAME ELITE AND STACKHOUSE ELITE TO START THE DAY