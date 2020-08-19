OrangeandBlueNews - Dysfunction grips Big Ten in wake of decision to postpone fall sports

CHAMPAIGN – The soap opera once known as the Big Ten Conference is playing out daily with more reality TV drama than the Housewives of (Name That City). What had been known as a conservative conference with strong leadership, traditions lasting a lifetime and more money than just about any group of wannabe sports franchises met its match with a virus, leaving first-year commissioner Kevin Warren and the league’s presidents/chancellors running for cover after deciding to postpone the football season on Aug. 11. When the Big Ten failed to offer the least bit of transparency for its decision, coaches, staff, administrators, players, parents, and fans have been left to watch a conference so solid under Jim Delany start cracking with mutiny. After Illinois football parents sent a letter to the Big Ten office Wednesday, Warren came out with his own statement. While also of this emailing was going down, Big Ten programs leaked tidbits about moving a spring season to an earlier start in January as Big Ten parents prepared to pack the place at Big Ten HQ on Friday.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren issued a statement on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

"As the Big Ten Turns" would be a good title for a live TV stream about the dysfunctional Big Ten family. “The families of the University of Illinois football players feel compelled to express our support for our sons and for the University of Illinois coaching staff, AD Whitman, our football program and the save ‘bubble’ our team has created,’’ the parents said in the letter. “We have seen the responses from the other Big Ten football families and support their letters. We feel that the decision to cancel the 2020 season was premature and made in haste. “We also believe the Big Ten and University Presidents failed to gather input personally from any University of Illinois football player. We feel the players and parents of the Big Ten deserve to see the medical date that shows our sons are more at risk playing a season than living on campus and training 20 hours per week!’’ In his statement to the world, Warren said: -- The vote by Big Ten presidents/chancellors was overwhelming in favor of postponing the season; -- The thorough decision was based on medical science and not about economics; -- With rising transmission rates, concerns from medical staff among Big Ten programs, the return of student body across the conference footprint, the unknown about possible heart damage from the virus and toughness with contract tracing all played a part in the decision. -- “We understand the passion of many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision, but also know there are many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic,’’ Warren said in the statement. “Moving forward, we will continue to build upon the framework that our medical experts have developed over the past five months while we take the opportunity to learn more about the virus and its effects.’’ He reiterated this was a postponement, not a cancellation, to the footballs season. A prepared statement shipped out digitally is as close as we’re going to get from the Big Ten. Up to that point, the Big Ten leaders had their heads buried somewhere. A request for comment by Orange and Blue News from Illinois chancellor Robert Jones hasn’t been acknowledged, and Jones skipped a conference call last week, leaving athletic Josh Whitman and coach Lovie Smith swinging in the breeze. Is Warren reading his emails, and did he read the letter from the Illini parents? When parents from Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and perhaps others converge of the Big Ten HQ in suburban Chicago Friday morning, will Warren meet with them?

LACK OF TRANSPARENCY

OK, so this is a bad time to take over one of the most powerful jobs in college sports, but Warren hasn’t grabbed this issue by the throat and led from a position of power. Instead of hiding behind a statement, Warren and his leading presidents could have done a better job of selling the decision. Otherwise, they may also need to speak with their school reps. Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour told ESPN it was unclear if there ever was a vote by chancellors or presidents. Penn State coach James Franklin wasn’t happy either. “While I appreciate the complexities and difficulties of this decisions for the leaders of our conference, I’m extremely frustrated because we have very few answers to give to our young men,’’ said Franklin. Franklin and other Big Ten coaches already point toward a spring season starting in January and ending earlier, shifting it away from the 2021 season. An earlier start would also finish before the NFL draft, although the draft and combine could be moved back by the NFL if players and management agree. Domes would be used in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Detroit, and Syracuse, according to reports. But we’re left to wonder if this is just another pitch by Big Ten coaches and players. What kind of plans are coming from the Big Ten office? It’s hard to say how much football will be played this fall anywhere. North Carolina, Notre Dame and Michigan State already reversed on plans for classroom teaching this month, and, Illini parents, like the rest of us, were just asking for some clarity. “We don’t want to make light of the seriousness of COVID, but it isn’t going away,’’ their letter to the Big Ten said. “If our sons are willing to assume the risk and play the game they love, why not give them the chance? If they aren’t able to play they at least should be afforded the right to know WHY their season has been taken from them. What data was analyzed when the decision was made to cancel? We are asking for a detailed description of the critical facts that were used to cancel the season. The players and families deserve to know WHY’’ The Illini parents asked a few straightforward questions. The email from Warren might be the closest they’ll get to any answer from the Big Ten.

