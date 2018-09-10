DT Willis Singleton Jr. recaps trip to Illinois
2020 defensive tackle Willis Singleton Jr. from Gurnee (Ill.) Warrent Township was at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday to watch Illinois take on Western Illinois.
Willis recaps his visit and talks recruiting in this update from Orange and Blue News.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news