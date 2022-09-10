Through the first three games, we’re getting an idea just how good this group can be. They were dominant on Saturday afternoon in a 24-3 win over Virginia.

Heading into the 2022 football season, we knew Illinois had returning talent in the back end of the defense, despite the loss of its leader Kerby Joseph, now a safety for the Detroit Lions.

Star quarterback Brennan Armstrong managed to complete just 13 of 32 passes for 180 yards. In an eye-popping stat, the Cavaliers converted just 1 of 16 third down tries, with the only conversion coming on an Illinois penalty.

It was a bounce back performance after Illinois suffered a heartbreaking loss at Indiana when the Hoosiers drove 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

"We have talented players,” head coach Bret Bielema said after the game. “I showed those guys some clips this week and last night in our team meeting. I showed 10 plays of guys having really good fundamental plays. Good football plays are usually the result of good fundamentals.”

Bielema credited defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who also coaches the safeties, and cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry, for setting their players up for success.

Regrouping from the bad loss to Indiana was a must, both in terms of the win-loss record and mentally. Safety Kendall Smith thought the team responded well.

"I think it was just the feeling that we felt, we were obviously disappointed on how we lost,” Smith said. “Considering defense was on the field last, we took that personally. We wanted to come out and we were going to answer the challenge, and I'm glad we were able to do that. "

On Saturday, junior cornerback Devon Witherspoon was the leader of the pack. With a confidence that borders on cockiness, “Spoon” matched up with star wide receiver Donayvion Wicks and held him to two catches for 23 yards .

It was a complete turn-around from the 42-12 drubbing that the Illini took last year in Charlotteville when Armstrong carved up the Illini secondary for 400+ yards passing and five touchdowns.

That game was still in the minds of the Illinois defensive backs when they took the field for the rematch. They had a chip on their shoulder this time around and have taken a leap forward since that game.

“After that game we had a meeting, we met as a unit and we were like ‘this can’t happen again’,” Smith said. “Performances like that can’t happen. Coach Walters made great changes. He’s put us in a great position. We just executed this game.”

With an array for coverage disguises and pre-snap movement, the Illini secondary had Armstrong dazed and confused.

The Virginia wide receiver corps, considered one of the best in the ACC, was mostly grounded. Armstrong did have a long 62-yard strike to 6-foot-7 Lavel Davis Jr. in the second quarter, but the Illini stuffed that drive and it ended in a missed field goal attempt.

Witherspoon finished with 7 tackles, all solos in space, and 3 pass breakups. The Illini picked off two Armstrong passes, one by Smith, and the other by freshman safety Matthew Bailey.

Bailey has consistently drawn the praise of the Illinois coaching staff since fall camp. Saturday was a coming out party for him.

"It feels good and kind of surreal, honestly, because a year ago I was playing high school football and now I'm here."

Bailey also had arguably the play of the game. In punt coverage He recovered a Virginia fumble in the end zone for a TD

“The ball comes out, I see Tailon (Leitzsey) grab it and I see the ball come and out and I thought, 'I got to get this ball' and the touchdown happened and I got goosebumps all over,” Bailey said. “I was running, looking at all the fans, it was crazy."

Illinois now has a bye before hosting Chattanooga for a Thursday night game on September 22. The Illini then travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin.