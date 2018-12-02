Decision nears for JUCO linebacker Dru Mathis
Lovie Smith and the Illini staff have not heavily recruited the junior college ranks thus far, but that strategy may be changing slightly as more immediate impact talent is needed heading into next season.
A position of need for Illinois is linebacker, where the staff has prioritized Moorpark (Calif.) C.C. product Dru Mathis.
