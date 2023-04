Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal Thursday.

The sophomore started in each of the 64-games he appeared in averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 assists over two seasons with the Blue Jays. Nembhard tied the Creighton record for most assists by a sophomore in one season with 176. He was named to the Big East’s All-Freshman Team in 2022.

Nembhard now looks for a new home after helping to lead Creighton to its first Elite 8 appearance for the first time since 1941.