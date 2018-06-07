After celebrating his graduation just a few weeks back, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons cornerback Ron Hardge officially began his journey as an Illinois today.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound corner traveled to campus today as Lovie Smith and the Illini football staff welcomed many of the 2018 newcomers.

“I'm filled with joy to have finally completed my high school career,” Hardge said. “It was long, but I got through it and learned a lot. Now it's time for the real world, and my parents have prepared me for it very well.”