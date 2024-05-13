Parker Joins the Illini staff after spend the last two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Toledo. He was a 13-year high school head coach in the state of Michigan before moving to Toledo

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois football announced the hiring of Corey Parker as its defensive backs coach on Monday, as Bret Bielema rounds out his coaching staff.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Illinois football program under Coach Bielema's leadership," said Parker. "During my interview, I had a great feeling about the coaches and the future of the program. There is great continuity within the staff and a great vision for success".

Illinois had a revolving door at the defensive backs coaching position this offseason. Parker replaces David Gibbs, who left the staff this spring after being hired by Bielema in January. The previous DB coach, Antonio Fenelus, was let go by Bielema following the 2023 season.

Before accepting the job at Toledo under Jason Candle, Parker was the head coach at River Rouge High School in the Detroit, Michigan area. He had a 113-34 head coaching record at the school, highlighted by winning a state title in 2019.

In two seasons at Toledo, Parker helped the Rockets go 20-8 with two MAC Championship Game appearances. Toledo made bowl trips in both of Parker's seasons, winning the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl and appearing in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

Parker coached Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell into a two-time All-American and first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as the No. 22 overall selection by the Philadelphia Eagles. Mitchell led the nation in passes defended (44) over the two-year span when he played under Parker and added six interceptions.

Mitchell set Toledo's all-time record for passes defended and became the second Rocket in history and first since 1970-71 to earn All-America honors in back-to-back seasons.

Parker's corners helped Toledo rank in the top 10 in passing efficiency defense in both of his seasons with the Rockets. Toledo ranked 10th in the nation in passing efficiency in 2022 (112.2), then improved to eighth in 2023 (110.2), as the team allowed only 20.3 points per game, the 21st-best mark in the nation.

"I am excited to welcome Coach Parker and his family to Champaign," said Bielema. "Corey is a proven coach on many levels, both on and off the field. His experiences will bring tremendous value to our program and defensive backs."

A Detroit native, Parker was a three-time letterwinner as a defensive back at Eastern Michigan.