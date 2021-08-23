COMMIT: Three-star defensive lineman Brian Allen Jr. commits to Illinois
Illinois landed one of its top remaining targets in the class of 2022 on Monday with a commitment from three-star defensive end Brian Allen Jr. Allen is commitment No. 16 in the class and the first...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news