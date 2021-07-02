COMMIT: OL Matt Fries pledges to Illinois
Illinois picked up a commitment on Friday from three-star offensive lineman Matt Fries from Cranford (NJ). Fries is commitment No. 12 for Illinois in the class of 2022 following a pledge earlier in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news