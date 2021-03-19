COMMIT: Illinois lands three-star guard Reggie Bass
On Friday afternoon, Illinois nabbed their first commitment of the 2022 class with a pledge from three-star guard Reggie Bass. Orange and Blue News hoops analyst Brad Sturdy breaks down what Illino...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news