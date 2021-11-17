COMMIT: Illinois lands Rivals150 forward Ty Rodgers
Illinois added a big piece to its 2022 recruiting class with a commitment from Rivals150 wing Ty Rodgers from Harvey (Ill.) Thornton Township. "Ty is one of the most versatile players in the count...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news