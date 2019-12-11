News More News
Commit: Illinois flips three-star defensive end Cooper Davis

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Three-star defensive end Cooper Davis from Melbourne (Fla.) Viera has flipped his commitment from Mizzou to Illinois, he announced on Twitter.Davis had been committed to Mizzou since this summer, b...

{{ article.author_name }}