Commit: Illinois flips three-star defensive end Cooper Davis
Three-star defensive end Cooper Davis from Melbourne (Fla.) Viera has flipped his commitment from Mizzou to Illinois, he announced on Twitter.Davis had been committed to Mizzou since this summer, b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news