Notebook: News & notes from Illini weekly press conference
News and notes from the Illinois football weekly press conference. The Illini host Minnesota on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Minnesota week: Illini coach Bret Bielema press conference
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference.
• Doug Bucshon
Hoops hot takes: Mailbag plus takeaways from Oxford
Five takeaways from the Illini scrimmage versus Ole Miss plus mailbag questions answered.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss
Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.
• Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.
• Doug Bucshon
• Doug Bucshon
• Doug Bucshon
• Doug Bucshon
Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves
