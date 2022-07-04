Commit: Illini land three-star athlete Kenari Wilcher
Illinois added to its 2023 recruiting class on July 4 with a commitment from three-star athlete Kenari Wilcher from Clewiston (Fla.).Orange and Blue News spoke to Wilcher to get the inside scoop on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news