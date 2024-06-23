Commit: Illini land elite small forward Will Riley
Brad Underwood stuck big on the recruiting trail with a commitment from five-star small forward Will Riley from Phelps School, a prep school in the Philadelphia area. Riley committed to Illinois af...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news