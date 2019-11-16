Coleman Hawkins showcases skills in front of Illinois fans
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Champaign, Ill. - Three-star forward and Illinois basketball signee Coleman Hawkins streaked down the left wing on the fast break during his Saturday night matchup at the Chambana Classic at Champa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news