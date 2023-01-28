Bullen joins the Fighting Illini after spending the last three seasons as the outside linebacker coach for the Arizona Cardinals. He replaces Kevin Kane, who followed former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to Purdue.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – On Saturday, Illinois head football coached announced the hiring of Charlie Bullen as the program's outside linebackers coach.

Bullen had been on the Cardinals’ defensive staff under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph since 2019. He joined as an assistant linebackers coach and then was promoted in 2020 to coach outside linebackers.

The Cardinals are in the process of hiring a new head coach after Kliff Kingsbury was fired earlier this month.

Prior to his stint in Arizona, Bullen spent seven years with the Miami Dolphins, working with the the linebackers and defensive line. He spent seasons as a graduate assistant at Iowa

"Charlie has a wealth of NFL coaching experience, including coaching some of the elite pass rushers of the NFL, plus a background in the Big Ten," Bielema said. "I look forward to watching Charlie continue to develop our outside linebackers and pass rush, while growing our defense in 2023."

Bullen is native of Palatine, Illinois, and a graduate of Fremd High School. Before attending Iowa, Bullen played quarterback at Harper (Ill.) College and St. Norbert (Wis.) College. He earned a bachelor's degree from Iowa in Finance in 2008 and a master's degree in Sports Management in 2011.

"I am fired up to be joining the #famILLy back in my home state of Illinois," said Bullen. "I am grateful to Coach Bielema and Coach Henry for the opportunity to assist with the continued rise of this great program. Ready to get to work!"

During his time with he Cardinals, Bullen coached standout outside linebackers Markus Golden, Chandler Jones, and Haason Reddick. Jones finished second in voting for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, was named first-team All-Pro, and was selected to the Pro Bowl after setting a franchise record with 19.0 sacks

In 2020, Haason Reddick had a career-high and team leading 12.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, and six forced fumbles under the coaching of Bullen. He was the only player in the NFL in 2020 that ranked in the top-5 in sacks (4th), tackles for loss (3rd), and forced fumbles (2nd).

Bielema still has one more coaching position to fill. The running back coach position is vacant after Cory Patterson also accepted a job under Walters at Purdue.